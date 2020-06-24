Vacation Village Resort is tucked away in the gentle rolling Hills of Clermont, Florida on beautiful Lake Louisa just 20 minutes from Disney and the attractions.
Vacation Village is comprised of 44 acres with 193 units. Great for Social Distancing! You will find a world of fun right outside your door with our Olympic Size Swimming Pool with spacious sunning deck, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Shuffleboard Courts, Fishing Dock, Boat Ramp, and sooooo much more! Also, many outstanding Golf Courses within 5 miles.
Vacation Village is the recipient of the “Best of Clermont 2020” Condominium Award. Vacation Village is the perfect place to experience all that Central Florida has to offer while still enjoying the private tranquility and relaxation of a Family Get-Away. Along with 193 units, we have a spacious Recreation Hall. Vacation Village is the perfect location for Family Reunions and Business Gatherings.
Vacation Village offers two types of units the Loft that can accommodate a family of 6, and the Villa which is perfect for a family of 4. Our units have fully equipped Kitchens, Family rooms, and a Patio area with barbeque.
Vacation Village Resort
Visit us On-Line @ FloridaVacationVillage.com or call us at 352 394 4091
10301 US HWY 27, CLERMONT, FLORIDA 34711