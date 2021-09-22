vax shots for teens

 TAVARES — Lake County Schools is continuing partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Lake to offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on high school campuses. 

Students, staff and community residents who received their first doses on Lake campuses from Aug. 24 through Sept. 2 are eligible to receive their second dose this week and next week. 

The event schedule is as follows:

Sept. 22 — Leesburg High School

Sept. 23 — Tavares High School

All events are from 4-6 p.m. Participants must bring identification and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 

