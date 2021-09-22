TAVARES — Lake County Schools is continuing partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Lake to offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on high school campuses.
Students, staff and community residents who received their first doses on Lake campuses from Aug. 24 through Sept. 2 are eligible to receive their second dose this week and next week.
The event schedule is as follows:
Sept. 22 — Leesburg High School
Sept. 23 — Tavares High School
All events are from 4-6 p.m. Participants must bring identification and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.