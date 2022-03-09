The Florida Department of Health in Lake will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, eligible students and community members at the Lake County Department of Health facility in Clermont.
The vaccination event run 4-6 p.m., March 10 at 560 W. DeSoto Street.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
Those who received a first dose on Feb. 15 or Feb. 17 may attend these events for their second doses. Anyone in need of a first dose may participate as well, but would need to schedule a second dose on their own. Booster shots also will be available.
Participants are asked to bring completed consent forms with them to the vaccination event to save time. However, blank forms will be available on site, as well. Fact sheets for ages 5-11 and fact sheets for ages 12 and older provide more information about the vaccine.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us