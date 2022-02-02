TAVARES — The Florida Department of Health in Lake will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students at select elementary schools across the county this week.
Participants who received first doses on Lake school campuses Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, may receive second doses. Pfizer boosters will be available for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago. First doses also will be given, but recipients will have to go to the health department or another site for the second dose three weeks later.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
The schedule of upcoming vaccination events on school campuses is shown below. There is no charge to participants.
March 8 — Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center: 4-6 p.m.
March 10 — Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center: 4-6 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring completed consent forms with them to the vaccination event to save time. However, blank forms will be available on site, as well. Fact sheets for ages 5-11 and fact sheets for ages 12 and older provide more information about the vaccine.
