TAVARES — The Florida Department of Health in Lake will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students at select elementary schools..
Pfizer boosters also will be available for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
There is no charge to participants.
FIRST DOSE
Jan. 4 – Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria – 4-6 p.m.
Jan. 6 – Triangle Elementary Media Center – 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 15 – Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center – 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 17 – Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center – 4-6 p.m.
SECOND DOSE
Jan. 25 – Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria – 4-6 p.m.
Jan. 27 – Triangle Elementary Media Center – 4-6 p.m.
March 8 – Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center – 4-6 p.m.
March 10 – Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center – 4-6 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring completed consent forms with them to the vaccination event to save time. However, blank forms will be available on site, as well. Fact sheets for ages 5-11 and fact sheets for ages 12 and older provide more information about the vaccine.
