Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis is celebrating the beauty of the natural world with a Nature Love Photo contest. The rules are simple: Photograph entries should show something in nature that resembles a heart.
This contest is a great excuse to get outside and look at nature in a different way trying to find that heart shape, the center says.
The shape could be formed by a nut, acorn, bird, flower or other natural beauties.
Send your digital photo file with permission for TLNC to use the photo to enter this contest. All digital photos must be received at tlnc.director@gmail.com by noon on Feb. 14.The winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.
The contest is open to any photographer, and submission grants TLNC permission to use the photos is print or online. Entrants will be notified by email. If possible, identification of the subject is appreciated. For more information, call 352-357-7536.
Trout Lake Nature Center, a 230-acre nature center complex located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m.–4 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday until 5:30 p.m., and Sundays 1–4 p.m. It is closed for maintenance on Mondays. General admission is donation-based and used to fund programs, new exhibits and staff costs. Masks are required in the buildings, and distancing is encouraged both inside and outside.