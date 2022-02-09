In January, our daughter Karyn gave me a T-shirt that said “4 out of 3 people struggle with math.”
That’s me. I struggled to understand how two people could become one, yet still be two.
In June 2021, we reached 70 years together. Quite a few people asked how two such different people managed to stay together so long. What made it work? Talking trees gave me a clue.
These two trees grew across the road from our home. Every time I opened the kitchen door, there they stood, quite contented, never leaving each other’s side.
I felt a strange kinship with them. They began telling me how they managed to stay together and how we did too.
“Like us, you’re planted in solid ground; both free to veer in different directions while still staying connected at the core. You’re both growing individually; you’re both growing upward.”
They also whispered: “We’re planted near water. It’s only a retention pond, buy you’re planted by living water.”
But there’s something more, I thought: God’s grace and our commitment. It also helps that we let each other be who we are. We give each other space, and we deliberately laugh a lot.
For example, one morning I put on Dan’s night shirt, plus a string of beads, and went to breakfast in the dining room. Judy King said, “Smashing.” (Editor’s note: The writer lives in a retirement community, as does Ms. King.)
At Bruster’s the other night, the server brought Dan a vanilla ice cream sundae instead of peppermint. She remedied her mistake, and Dan happily ate both, at the same time.
Yes, my dear family and friends, I’m one of those four out of three people who struggle with math. I don’t understand how God made the two of us into one and how He has kept us together for 70 years.
But it’s working; that’s good enough for me.