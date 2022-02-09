I actually love my Valentine’s story.
I had a crush on my future husband in high school. When he would visit our church, I would pray, “Please, let him sit in front of me, so I can shake his hand during greeting time!”
My senior year I had his picture in my locker even though I had a boyfriend. A year or so later my sister and her friend told me they saw him somewhere. I said, “I’ve got to quit lusting after this guy. I’m never even going to get a date with him.”
It was four years after his graduation before I saw him again. It was January 1995, I had started going to the church he attended. One Wednesday night, as I was walking into the college group, I actually said, “Lord, I am not here to meet Roddy Wagner.” I wanted Him to know my intentions were only about finding a church where I could grow in my walk with the Lord.
Sure enough, that night Roddy walks in and sits across from me in the circle of chairs. It took so much effort not to let him catch me looking at him. As he left, he introduced himself. I said, “I know who you are.”
A week and a half later he asked me out. Eight and a half months after that we were married. That was 26 years ago. We have nine children now. I’m just as smitten with him today as I was then.