Several weeks ago I had an interesting and lively conversation with a lovely lady in relation to an upcoming event, Pam Schmitz, who is with the Clermont Woman’s Club in regards to the club’s October fundraiser. It the first time I ever spoke with her and there was an instant connection between us, all due to her New York City accent (or was it Philadelphian? No matter.)
We began reminiscing about our younger days and the foods we enjoyed, and so I related to her a memory and all these years later, a frustration trying to find the answer to two related questions.
When I was 12 or 13 years old, I remember riding with my dad and traveling to a bakery warehouse where an associate of his labored. To this day I remember the smell of the various breads being baked.
Now, for the past few years I have tried to track down the bakery, but with no success. My memory believes the bakery was in the Bronx, but others have speculated perhaps it was in New Jersey, and no, that question is unresolved.
Regardless, they had a rye bread that I remember to this day. Instead of just caraway seeds, this loaf also contained another seed, and I have been trying to find out what that seed was. For a brief period of time I wondered whether it was peppercorn, but I could never wrap my mind (or taste buds) around that possibility.
I went on the internet numerous times, with what I believed was no success. Then the other day I typed in “seeds used in rye bread” and eureka! I may have just stumbled upon the answer. After reading of its flavor, inclined to believe I have discovered what has eluded me these past several years.
It’s charnuska seed, also known as nigella. So, as soon as possible, I told Pam that once I find out that ingredient I am going to bake a loaf of rye bread. If it turns out to be that elusive ingredient, I promised to bake a loaf just for her. In return, a friend of hers will be traveling back to her old stomping grounds and if I’m lucky, I may just end up with some babka.
Wish me luck.