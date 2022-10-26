As to be expected, the 24th annual Pig On The Pond Community Festival was a a huge success with thousands of visitors, great food, treats, competitions, entertainment, professional wrestling, races, kids’ activities, a carnival and support for scholarships. Helping make it the success it was (and is) were the plentiful vendors hawking goods, services, food and wares.
While there were new vendors, among those returning were Camila and Jeff Addington of Hygienic Air Duct Cleaning.
“This was our second year at the Pig On The Pond Festival, said Camila. “It really is an amazing event. We made many new friends and became pig and hot dog race sponsors to help thank our community for their support all year long.”
Another repeat vendor was Dr. Paul Scorchy of The Life Center.
“We have been here participating every year since inception 24 years ago, in 1998,” Scorchy said. “ I have fortunately been able to meet the residents of Clermont at Pig On The Pond events every year. We always welcome our loyal patients and we make valuable new friends. We have gotten involved as a sponsor, vendor and BBQ competition judges.
One year in particular was memorable, he added. His wife Julie went into labor during the festival.
“We rushed her to the hospital to deliver our baby, before I came back,” he said.
Participating has proven beneficial, as Scorchy has been able to successfully build his practice, with the mutual rewards from Pig On The Pond.
Amanda McGlothlin of The Crazy Apron was there with her tent and baked goods for the very first time this year and is glad she participated.
“This has been a terrific event for me. I’m so very happy that I could get involved to support our community and to get involved with something so spectacular,” said McGlothlin. “While my shop is located in The Clermont Exchange in Downtown Clermont, this event has helped to blossom interest in my services and products. I’ll be back next year.”
Another first-timer was Beth Merrick of the Clermont Sunshine Book Company. She was accompanied by local children’s book author Kristine Locke-Springstun.
“While this was my first Pig on the Pond experience, to help share my community support, our Kids’ Zone tent gave us great exposure, helping to expand our client base with plenty of avid new book readers,” Merrick said. She added that the book author signed autographs for those who purchased her book, interestingly titled, ‘Elizabeth Pig.’ Merrick intends on being a repeat vendor. I’ll be back.”