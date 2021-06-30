In 2009, Jonathan Quiceno was part of one of the biggest helicopter missions since Vietnam. When “60 Minutes” and NPR joined his group, they were investigating soldiers showing restraint when fighting the enemy to avoid civilian casualties. They also showed how soldiers sniffed out improvised explosive devices (IEDs) buried on the main road to deter them from their mission.

Quiceno and other soldiers were in southern Afghanistan pushing into villages where the Taliban forced civilians to grow opium and marijuana. Their ultimate goal was to cut out their money supply.

Quiceno was in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, and in that time was part of a number of high-profile missions, serving as a sergeant and infantry squad leader. He served on a military training team in Georgia and was part of combat deployment to Ramadi, Iraq, and Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

“All of that is what motivates me. The reality is we lost a lot of people, but I’m still alive, and my commitment is to make sure whatever I do on a daily basis is to carry on their legacy of service,” Quiceno said.

And Quiceno has done just that in his new venture. Over a year ago, Quiceno, who lives in Orlando, bought Cool Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, a company serving Lake County and the Orlando area for 20 years. He said he services the Citrus Tower and buildings in downtown Clermont.

As a Jack-of-all-trades, Quiceno has had previous experience in contracting, roofing, construction, restoration and more. Although fairly new to this industry, Quiceno was not afraid of taking on the new challenge.

“I got a call from my old platoon commander, and he wanted to know if I would be interested in partnering up with him on buying an air conditioning business, and I jumped all over it,” Quiceno said.

With more and more Boomers retiring, there aren’t a lot of younger generations working the trades, he said. Quiceno wants to change all that, and he wants to start with veterans transitioning out of the military.

“We’ve already reached out to some organizations to see if we can make a pipeline of veterans to come in and start training them up for their transition out of the military. That would be the dream,” he said.

To some, the transition from the military to trades may not seem like something that would come together. Quiceno sees it differently.

“This dedication to service stems from my experience in the military. It has translated from serving my country, to serving my community,” he said.

Quiceno even mentioned the urgency of what his business entails, and Floridians suffering from the summer heat can totally attest to it.

“Think about it – when your air conditioning goes down, you’re not messing around, right? It’s like calling the cops, ‘get here, and get here fast!’” He chuckled. “That excitement to me is where I get my rush, you know? I get satisfaction knowing I’m needed and I can help them.”

His business is what gave Quiceno purpose again after transitioning into civilian life, but not a day goes by where he doesn’t remember those he fought side by side with – including his best friend, Corporal Nick Xiarhos, who was killed in action.

“There are people that are still volunteering to face America’s enemies so that we the people can sleep safely at night. There are still good people out there willing to do that and lay their life on the line to protect the American way of life,” he said.

Quiceno is currently a member of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. He also plays an active role in South Lake Business Leaders, an organization that helps local charities raise money. SLBL has helped local foundations like the Faith Neighborhood Center in Groveland and the Chase Animal Rescue in Webster.

Quiceno also was part of a holiday toy drive hosted by Charity Across South Lake to help donate toys to less fortunate families. The event helped around 2,500 children and 750 families in the area.

For more information about Cool Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, visit www.cool-airconditioning.com or call 352-429-0750.

“When I look at everything that we’re doing, I still have those (Marine) values driving my business today. That’s a foundation that can apply to us as an individual, as a business and as a community,” Quiceno said. “If we try to live by those values every single day, then everything else will take care of itself.”