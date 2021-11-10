Don Huling graduated high school in 1942. The next day, he was drafted into service and soon began packing for basic training. After saying goodbye to his family in Illinois he found basic training wasn’t too bad. “I got along OK,” he says.
However, he also remembers crossing the ocean soon after and battling seasickness. They reached England as the Allies were getting closer to D Day. His outfit went on to support the efforts of General Patton in France and his unit finished their tour in Germany. “We chased the Nazis out of Europe,” Huling said.
When the war began to wind down in Europe, Huling was supposed to be sent to the Pacific. However, the war ended there, too, and he was able to go home and graduate college, thanks to the GI Bill. His unit received numerous commendations for their service in World War Two.
In a special event beginning at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 11, Huling and other veterans will be honored at Trinity Springs in Oxford, a senior living ministry of Cassia.
At 3 p.m., the Marine Corp Color Guard will present flags to the veterans.
Once the flags are presented, participants will be led in prayer by singer Galen Spitler, who appeared with his wife, Paige, at the Grand Ole Opry. The Spitlers will then sing “God Bless America,” asking the audience to join in.
The Daughters of The American Revolution will then present certificates to each veteran, honoring them for their service. Trinity Springs resident Betsy Johnson, who is a Daughter of the American Revolution, will dress as Betsy Ross, complete with flag.
In addition, a club of quilters called “Quilts of Valor” will present each veteran with a personal quilt made specifically for him or her. Every quilt will be personalized with the veteran’s name, the company which they served in and the dates of their service. Following the quilt presentation, Galen Spitler will sing “Proud to be an American.”
Cassia’s Trinity Springs Veterans Day celebration will be at 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford. For more information, call 352-571-5539.