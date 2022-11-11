VETERANS DAY PARADE
A tradition returns to Clermont with the revival of the Veterans Day parade that starts at West Park, marches through downtown Clermont and concludes at Highland Pavilion in Waterfront Park.
The parade begins at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.
A dedication service will be held after the parade concludes.
The News Leader and parade organizers ask that as many people attend to cheer on the brave men and women who currently serve, as well as those who served in the past.
For parents, guardians and other adults, this is a wonderful opportunity, especially, to bring children and youth, to help them learn and appreciate the men and women who chose to safeguard the freedoms we enjoy.