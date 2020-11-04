U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel can get free passport photos, a savings of $10, through the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller during November. It is the second year the agency has honored veterans in this way.
Last year’s Veterans’ Appreciation event provided 115 free photos. To be eligible for the free photo, military personnel can present their DD-214, military identification or have a veteran designation on their driver’s license.
Passports in Lake County are being processed by appointment only at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., North Wing - Third Floor, in Tavares. Appointments are available 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers will be required to answer health-screening questions to enter the courthouse, as well as wear masks and practice social distancing at all times while in the courthouse.
For more information about obtaining a U.S. passport or to schedule an appointment, call 352-253-2648 or visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org.