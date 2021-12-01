Cypress Ridge Elementary School will be the site of the 2021-2022 VEX IQ Challenge Pitching In taking place Dec. 11.
Thirty-eight Lake County elementary and middle school teams will compete in challenges using custom-built robots. The students will be participating in team challenges using VEX IQ, which is a snap-together robotics system, making it fast and easy to build an endless variety of robots.
The 2021-2022 VEX IQ Challenge Pitching In is one in a series of tournaments held on regional levels and culminated each spring at the Regional Finals, which will be held at Lake Minneola High School. The winner there will advance to the VEX Robotics World Championship, where they will compete against others in the nation and the world.
WANT TO ATTEND?
Cypress Ridge Elementary School cafeteria and medical center
305 East Avenue
The event starts and runs from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and includes practice rounds, skills challenges and qualifying rounds. Finals begin 3:30 p.m.
