The Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5277 held its annual Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy writing competition awards ceremony on Jan. 14. The scholarship competition promotes American pride, citizenship and patriotism throughout the year. It encourages students to examine our nation’s history along with their own experiences in modern American society.
PATRIOT’S PEN
Students from sixth-eighth grade were solicited from 19 area middle and high schools to enter this year’s contest. This year’s theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?”
Presented this year by VFW Post Senior Vice Commander Stanley Lay, Quartermaster Robert Farrell, VFW Auxiliary President Sue Abbott and Scholarship Chairperson Patti Brainard, the 2023 scholarships were presented to the following:
First Place: Martin J. Fontana III of the Imagine South Lake Charter School ($450 scholarship)
“For my essay, I interviewed three different military veterans to help us all remember the sacrifices made to keep America safe,” Fontana said. “My pledge is to America. I want to thank our veterans for your service and sacrifices.”
He added that all Americans should try to visit Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., museums and other veteran cemeteries, to honor veterans. We all need to do something that will help make a difference in others.
VOICE OF DEMOCRACY
Established 76 years ago in 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program for ninth-12th grade students. This year’s audio theme asked applicants to explore the topic of, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
The essay theme this year was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” This essay competition gives students the opportunity to express their views on an annually updated patriotic theme.
First Place: Moriah Langford of East Ridge High School ($450 scholarship)
“I researched why is the American Veteran so important to us,” said Langford. “I wanted to remember and honor my great-grandfather Charles Langford, who landed on Normandy Beach.”
Langford added this brought back painful memories, while also urging that their stories must be told.
For Langford, this was her second scholarship win, and she is eligible to compete next year.
Second Place: Destiny S. Vaughn of South Lake High School ($300 scholarship)
hird Place: Paul Saratovtsev of Angie’s High School in Brooklyn, N,Y. ($150 scholarship)
Although Saratovstev lives and attends school in Brooklyn, N.Y., he has an aunt who lives in Clermont, which made him eligible.
CITIZENSHIP EDUCATION TEACHER AWARDS
Many area teachers were nominated for their educational work and extra school activities to promote patriotism and pride in America.
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
This prestigious award was presented to Cheryl Rydsewski, of Clermont’s Magic Moments Learning Center. She has been teaching patriotism for more than 30 years.
“We continue to teach our students about American values, morals, citizenship, flag protocols and the importance of family,” Rydsewski said. “We create various activities, like making Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day holiday cards for our overseas veterans.” Throughout the years, cards have gone to Kuwait, Afghanistan and other combat zones. “We create Americana sidewalk art each year in front of the VFW 5277 Post to help celebrate and recognize our Veterans.”
(Incidentally, the 2022 award winner was her daughter, who does the same at her school.)
ONE SAD NOTE/ONE NEW ANNOUNCEMENT
Perhaps the only drawback to this year’s presentation was the absence of several of the winners.
“We are sorry that some of the award winners could not be with us today, to share their words and essays,” said Robert Farrell, the post’s quartermaster, who added a change is in the works. “We also now are planning to add two new art scholarships in the near future.
"Our annual VFW Youth Scholarship Awards Program challenges our local area students to reflect on our nation's history, their ideals and principles and their own experiences based on a patriotic theme.”
TO LEARN MORE
Florida VFW website: http://www.myfloridavfw.org
National website: www.VFW.org
ABOUT THE COMPETITION
The next scholarship entries will start in June and will be due no later than Oct. 31.
ABOUT POST 5277
855 W. Desoto St.
Clermont
website: https://vfw5277.org
For more information about VFW membership, events, fundraisers and scholarships, contact Robert Farrell:
352-250-2052, 352-394-5424, or by email: RFarr47938@aol.com