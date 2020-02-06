On January 15th VFW Post 5277 donated 20 new chairs to the New Hope Christian Academy in Minneola so that all of the children may eat lunch together.
Commander Ron Chappo and Quartermaster Bob Farrell handed over a check for $512.00 to Mrs. Miller's assistant for payment of the chairs. Prior to the donation there were not enough chairs for all of the students.
Michelle Miller the administrator and her staff were very appreciated. The students of each level elementary, Middle & High all wrote out "Thank You" cards to the members of the VFW. Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars assist the community where it is needed most. It was our pleasure to help these students eat lunch together from now on.
