A Flag Day ceremony at the Lake of Clermont assisted living facility recently honored local veterans. Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5277, members began with a processional walk with the VFW flag toward the facility’s dining area, where all of the veterans in the facility were seated.
An invocation proceeded the song, “America the Beautiful.” Next a VFW post member read the VFW speech for Flag Day, and attendees listened to “Old Glory” narrated by Mack Ellis. A Clermont Police Sergeant said a few words, and recognition certificates were distributed to the veterans and some of the attending Clermont Police Department officers. Also in attendance were representatives of Congressman Ross Spano and Vitas.