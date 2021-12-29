Dustin Wamsley was awarded the medal of valor and received the firefighter of the year award for his heroic act at a structure fire after receiving orders from his supervisor to conduct a primary search for victims.
Wamsley was able to remain orientated to the room, staying in contact with the walls and monitoring the fire conditions at all times. Communicating with his crew members at all times, Wamsley found a victim during his search and utilized his crew member to remove the individual out of the window to safety where other team members were able to perform CPR and save the individual’s life.
The fire condition changed during the primary search when the fire truck on scene experienced a problem with the pump operations and water flow. As the fire was spreading throughout the house, Wamsley was able to continue his fire training skills flawlessly as he risked his life to save another.
Robert Farrell handles public information for William A. Suggs Memorial VFW Post 5277.