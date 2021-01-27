James O’Hara of Windy Hill Middle School has been named the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the year for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5277 of Clermont. The seventh-grade civics teacher also place second in the VFW District 18 level, which is just above the Post level. His entry has been moved up to the State level, which has not been decided yet, according to Post 5277.
This is the second time O’Hara has won both the Post and District level in the past three years. He received both awards at the District award night in Orlando on Jan. 16, along with received a certificate and check.