The Wm. H. Suggs Memorial Post 5277 chapter of the VFW has set up a table honoring the 13 military men and women who perished in the Sept. 2 terrorist attack by an ISIS-K suicide bomber at the Hamed Karzi Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
This memorial is open to the public, according to VFW Quartermaster Robert Farrell.
Hours to pay one’s respects are:
4-6 p.m., Wednesdays
5-10 p.m., Fridays
1-4 p.m., Saturdays
Of the 13 who died, 11 were members of the United States Marine Corps, one with the U.S. Army, and one with the U.S. Navy. They were:
USMC (in order of rank, lowest to highest)
Lance Corporal David L. Espinoza
Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum
Lance Corporal Dylan R. Merola
Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui
Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz
Corporal Hunter Lopez
Corporal Daegan W. Page
Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichard
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover
U.S. NAVY
Hospital Corpsman
Maxton W. Soviak
U.S. ARMY
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss