Post Commander James Nelson was able to get a “Still Serving Community Support” grant from the National VFW in Kansas City, Mo., for assisting the Magic Moments school in Clermont, with purchasing food and snacks for the 250 children attending the school.
The $1000 grant of was delivered to the Executive Director Cathy A. Clay, along with some teachers and students on Nov. 1. The grant was accepted with much gratitude and thanks as prices have risen and fewer food items were being purchased due to the economy.
Clay thanked Commander Nelson and the VFW for the support. The VFW Foundation supplies community grants throughout the Nation for communities in need. This is just one of many community relationships the VFW performs all year long.
(Editor’s note: This originally appeared in the Dec. 1 edition, but the information re: the amount of the grant was incorrect. It was originally listed as $100, when it actually is $1,000. The News Leader apologizes for the error.)