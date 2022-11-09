The post will be hosting a blood drive with One Blood of Clermont from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 19. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and fleece blanket.
Brian Fay of Concerned Veterans of America will be raffling off several gas cards.
In addition, wellness checks and flu vaccinations will be offered from CVS. Humana will have a representative (with snacks) to answer questions.
There will be free child care by the VFW Auxiliary while a parent/guardian/grandparent is donating blood. There will be snacks and juice available for the children.
For those interested, there will be a military hat sale (all branches, all wars). Hats will be $10, with $2 going to the post.
All blood donated stays in the local area.
Thank you for supporting VFW Post 5277
VFW post 5277 wishes to express its appreciation to all of the community that participates in its fundraising raffles, and thanks everyone for playing in its latest raffle, whose winners are:
First Place: Ford Kilgallon (Fun board valued at $599)
Second Place: Reiner Schwarz ($200 Gift certificate for Gun Dog Armory)
Third Place: Rich Monroe (Free message at Hohman Rehab)