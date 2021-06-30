The Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 5277, is once again participating in the annual VFW scholarship program. Two scholarships are offered.
The Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition is open to students in grades 9–12. This year’s theme is “America: Where do we go from here?” Entries are to be in a recorded audio essay. Since 1947, this competition has been VFW’s premier scholarship program, with nearly 57,000 students from across the country now entering to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship.
Patriot’s Pen, the second competition, asks entrants to answer the question, “How can I be a good American?” in a 300- to 400-word essay. Each year, more than 138,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win national awards of $500 to $5,000. The essay contest gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme.
The Patriot’s Pen contest consists of four levels. The entry level is sponsored by local VFW Posts. Post winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the VFW District level, where one first-place winner is advanced to the state level. The one first-place winner at this level is then advanced into the VFW national competition. The winner from each state then competes for the national prizes.
Want to apply for these scholarships? Contact Bob Farrell at rfarr4738@aol.com and provide your name and grade. All student entries must be submitted to their sponsoring local VFW Post by midnight, Oct. 31.