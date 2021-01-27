Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5277 of Clermont awarded the first, second and third place winners for both Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarships for the 2020–2021 year on Jan. 9 at the Post home.
The 2021 Patriots Pen theme was “What patriotism means to me.” Placing first was Andrew Rams, second Zoho Waheed Bajwa and third Nathan N. Kou.
The Voice of Democracy theme was “Is this the country the founders envisioned?” Placing first was Emily G. Lininger, second Alyssa R. Rogers and third Briyah Drayton. This is the second time Lininger has won the scholarship.
All recipients received a certificate, check from the VFW and its Auxiliary, pens, key chains and medals.