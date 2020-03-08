On Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., the Clermont VFW Auxiliary will hold a fundraising meatball and spaghetti dinner open to the public.
The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and dessert, all for donation of $7 per person. There will be door prizes and poppies on display.
We are located at 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont (behind the former Clermont Police Station). Follow the stairs to the side bottom door. All proceeds go to helping Veterans.
Post 5277 welcomes all war veterans to join our organization. Dues are $35 per year. We are located at 855 W. DeSoto Street in downtown Clermont, FL 34711. Bingo every Friday at 6:30 p.m. Monthly meetings are the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. For information call 352.394.5424.