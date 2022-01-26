Victoria Rose Gonzalez, 17, Clermont FL unexpectedly passed away on January 11th, 2022 from a tragic car accident.
Victoria was a vibrant young lady that loved her family and friends. Her smile and laughter would brighten up even the darkest of days. She was like most teenagers, fiercely independent with a big personality that always shined through. She loved her friends, family and animals more than anything.
Victoria was due to graduate from East Ridge High-School next year.
She is survived by her mother; Krystal Heusinger, brothers; Gabriel Gonzalez and Nathaniel Piazza, Grandmother and Grandfather; Sheree Gallagher & David Arche, Uncle; David Arche Jr. , Uncle & Aunt; Brian and Amy Heusinger, Great Aunts and Uncles; Bon-nie & Bill Gallagher & Susan & (late)Donovan Anderson. Memorial Service at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home on Friday January 28, 2022 from 4pm - 7pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12pm-3pm at Hancock Park at the pavillion.