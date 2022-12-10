The City of Clermont has created another exciting new and magical Christmas Tree Enchanted Forest at Victory Pointe, which is situated adjacent to the Clermont Historic Village.
Fifty Christmas trees were recently installed and set up, with participating sponsors decorating their trees to showcase their organization or business.
“The new Enchanted Forest is a perfect way to kick off the holiday season while sharing the Clermont community’s creativity and beauty. Over 50 local businesses and organizations have decorated trees for families to come and view during the holiday season,” said Jennifer Stills, with the City of Clermont Parks & Recreation Department. “We are very proud that this event has become an exciting one-of-a-kind holiday experience for our community as an important part of Light Up Clermont.”
LETTERS TO SANTA
Also a part of the Victory Pointe Christmas Tree Enchanted Village is Letters To Santa.
This year there is new red Santa Mailbox for children to write, sign, seal and drop off their letters to Santa Claus at the North Pole.
Incidentally, Santa will be writing back, so make sure return mailing address is included. No stamps necessary. As a bonus feature, there is stationary available that is next to the mailbox, for those who want to write him while there. Again, don’t forget to include a return address for Santa to write back.
The mailbox will be available until Dec. 19.
PARTICIPANTS
Two of the businesses returning to participate are Clermont Brewing Company and Southern on 8th.
“From the inception of the Enchanted Forest a couple of years ago, we at the CBC and The Southern on 8th thought it was a wonderful idea to participate in this downtown display at Victory Point. It’s an awesome way to display community involvement and showcase your business at the same time,” said Darren Johnson. “We try and weave both the annual Enchanted Forest theme and our own brand into the tree design each year. The biggest challenge is the weather — Mother Nature’s winter storm wrath.”
Without question, this is a wonderful time of the year in the City of Clermont as it lights up for the holidays, including the Enchanted Forest.
“Our Clermont Fire Department has participated in the Enchanted Forest since the beginning of the City’s display. Our theme is connected with the City’s theme “Claus in Clermont,” said Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell, who explained the department's tree decoration. “We created our own Firefighter Claus and have him placed at the top of the tree, representing Clermont FD looking over the Victory Pointe display.”
Among its features is that Firefighter Claus displays bells to alert individuals, signs for directions to the magical location of the North Pole and beautiful red and white lights to showcase the colors that are often seen as the fire department protects the community.
According to Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway, there is a particular theme for the police department.
“Our theme for this years’ Enchanted Forest tree is Santa Claus in Clermont,” Broadway said. “We came up with the idea of having Santa’s hat be the main portion of our décor.”
There is a tree decorated by the Parks and Recreation Department that is unique in the materials used.
“Our tree is themed ‘BARKs and Recreation!’ We have put all of the Parks and Recreations staff’s dogs’ names on the ornaments,” said Sills. ”The garland is made from dog waste disposal bags to help promote keeping our beautiful trail and parks clean by cleaning up after your pups.”
ABOUT THE EVENT
The Victory Pointe Enchanted Christmas Tree Forest is a unique opportunity for these special tree displays to be enjoyed all holiday season long by visitors with enchanted festivities! These beautifully decorated seven-foot-tall trees are available at the Victory Pointe Holiday Enchanted Forest to see during the day and as lit up each night until 10 p.m.
The trees will remain up from now through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
The Holiday Enchanted Forest is free and open to the public.