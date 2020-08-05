Thrive Clermont hosted its first-ever Virtual Community Engagement Pop-Up on July 28. Teens interested in giving back to the South Lake County community had the opportunity to learn about what makes a great volunteer and how volunteering can build applicable skills, and also hear from organizations seeking teen volunteers.
Participating organizations that spoke at the event included Thrive, City of Groveland Youth Council, Clermont Youth Council, FloDash Sports, Orlando Health’s South Lake Hospital, Moonlight Players Theatre, Special Olympics Florida and Faith Neighborhood.
A recording of the event will be available on Thrive’s YouTube Channel.
Thrive Clermont is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2015 to provide enrichment programming for any teens ages 13-18 in the greater south Lake region. For more information, visit www.thriveclermont.org.