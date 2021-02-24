Groveland’s first virtual community-wide Dark Sky Workshop is set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.–noon.
With a goal of becoming Florida’s first Dark Sky Community, the City of Groveland intends to kick things off with the workshop, which will include discussions on the benefits of dark sky preservation, dark sky tourism, the city’s current light pollution conditions, the International Dark-Sky Association’s role in limiting light pollution and steps needed to achieve the Dark Sky Community designation.
Prospective attendees can access the virtual workshop by visiting the city’s website at www.Groveland-fl.gov, hovering over the “Government” tab on the top margin and clicking “Community Development” under “Departments.” From there, select “Dark Sky” on the bottom of the left margin, and the Zoom meeting connection information will appear. No advanced sign up is necessary to attend this event.
This workshop will feature Groveland’s dark sky consultant, Madelline Mathis; Central Florida’s International Dark-Sky Association delegate Steven Miller; and local Dark Sky activist Marty Proctor, who will each highlight the benefits of limiting light pollution and providing an overview on Groveland’s progress toward the Dark Sky Community Certification.
Attendees can interact with the panelists during the question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation. Guests who would like to submit their questions prior to the workshop are invited to send their inquiries to Ashley.wright@groveland-fl.gov.