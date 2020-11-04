Loyal patrons of the annual Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire will be able to experience what it is like to step back in time to late 17th century England through a day-long series of interactive and educational activities that will be showcased virtually.
The annual fall event is Education Foundation of Lake County’s biggest fundraiser and had been the latest of several fundraising events the organization cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We have a core group of enthusiastic volunteers who did not want the year to pass without bringing the popular Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire to the community, so they have been working hard to create an engaging, virtual experience,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director.
The annual Education Day event will be Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open to all teachers and students, as well as homeschool families. Participants will enjoy interactive crafts, games, musical performances and history lessons from period characters. All Education Day participants must register in advance to receive login information.
Nov. 7 activities will mirror a typical Ren Faire day, with some of the same interactive activities, as well as some “adult entertainment” from the raucous Lord Edward’s Pub, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. An online vendor section will allow attendees to shop at websites of small businesses, as well.
“We are also offering a virtual vow renewal ceremony, which is a popular event for couples who attend the Ren Faire,” said Cullen.
Visit https://lakerenfaire.com/virtual-faire-invite for more information and to register for Education Day.
While the virtual event is being offered at no charge to attendees, donations are welcomed and can be made by visiting www.EdFoundationLake.com/donate or by mailing a check to 2045 Pruitt Street, Leesburg, FL 34748.