June 9 at noon, Lake Wales History Museum is presenting a virtual movie club event. This month’s feature is the 2019 biographical film “Harriet,” recounting the life of Harriet Tubman.
The film club, offered the second Wednesday of each month, is a great way to watch movies based on true stories and then meet with fellow film buffs to discuss them. Use your own Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu or other streaming service to view the films. Some films may only be available certain streaming services.
Visit www.cityoflakewales.com/767/Events for more information and to access the registration link.
The museum is located at 325 S. Scenic Highway in Lake Wales.