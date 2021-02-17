Thanks to programs by Benton House Senior Living in Clermont and the City of Clermont, seniors who are isolating at home have a variety of activities they can do in a virtual, online format.
Clermont offers free Virtual Bingo for seniors ages 55 and up every Thursday at 2 p.m., providing rounds of bingo along with unique themes and prizes. Registration is required. To register, email Amy Dingman at adingman@clermontfl.org. Once you are registered, you will be sent your own digital bingo card two days prior to bingo along with information about the week’s theme.
In addition, Benton House Senior Living in Clermont has several free virtual events to seniors who may be isolated at home. Events are hosted over Zoom and include bingo, exercise, cooking classes, craft projects and entertainment. The community also offers educational caregiver seminars with tips on how to care for loved ones at home.
Benton House staff even helps seniors navigate getting set-up on Zoom, if needed. Enrollment is limited. For more information on upcoming events or to reserve your space, contact Benton House at 352-241-9994 or email at clermontinfo@bentonhouse.com.