Thanks to a successful first event, YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County has organized a second Virtual Quiz Show charity fundraiser to support its mission as a no-kill animal shelter to provide a safe home for all animals in its care. According to the group, “Everyone said they had a blast and look forward to playing again.” The next online event will be Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. To get your spot to play, text “quiz” to 41444, or go to bit.ly/QuizShow2 for more info. Prizes will be gift cards to retailers such as Walmart, Target, Publix and Amazon.