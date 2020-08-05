The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has a new all-virtual performance experience for Summer 2020. A concert series features musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in performances of favorite works of chamber music. Concerts run Saturdays at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, 15 and 22. All concerts are free and open to the public. Donations of any amount are accepted in support of the programs.
Programs feature 15 musicians from the Philharmonic who have not been on stage together since early March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will be such a thrill to hear these programs,” said OPO Executive Director Paul Helfrich. “They represent our first performances since March 9, going back 5 months.”
The virtual concerts will be viewable in a browser via the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra website on the Summer Serenades page. More information can be found at https://orlandophil.org/summer-serenades.