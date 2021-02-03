With many students attending school remotely, the traditional exchange of Valentines may be lost. Cornerstone’s Kids, part of Cornerstone Hospice, plans several Valentine’s Day activities that will help children and teens interact with peers in a safe, supportive environment.
Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m. – Students are invited to join a Valentines making workshop. Participants should register at least a week in advance to receive the kit with materials for the project by mail.
Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. – Cornerstone Hospice children’s bereavement counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW, will lead a “Valentines to Heaven” event, designed for children in Cornerstone Hospice bereavement program or any child who is struggling with the loss of a loved one. Registration for the event is encouraged before Feb. 5, so materials for the event can be mailed.
Membership in the Cornerstone’s Kids Program is free and offered to children ages 6 – 17 who live in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties, as well as several counties in Georgia.
During Cornerstone’s Kids programs, Nardolillo uses art therapy, creative writing, storytelling, play therapy and visualization as well as socially entertaining events to help children alleviate anxiety, deal with their feelings, and learn to cope with grief, family and school environments and even anxiety caused by the pandemic.
All activities are held virtually via Zoom video conferencing, for now. Registration is required.
Information about Cornerstone’s Kids is available by calling 866-742-6655, by emailing CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or at https://CornerstoneHospice.org/cornerstones-kids.