On Feb. 25, the sights and sounds emanating from Lake David Park in Groveland brought about thoughts and memories of Bob Marley, Toots and and the Maytals, and other reggae artists, as the city celebrated its inaugural Reggae Festival in honor of National Reggae Month.
It was also a feast for the eyes — as many of those in attendance were wearing traditional garb from the West Indies and Caribbean — as well as a feast for taste buds, with a number of food trucks vending traditional Caribbean foods.
The free event was organized by Bridgette Bennett, owner of Bennett Law Center, LLC, who hails from Jamaica.
Visitors came from as far as Orlando to take part, dancing to the music, eating delicacies such as jerk chicken and goat, and engaging in sartorial splendor, purchasing colorful clothing that reflected the region.
One of the highlights was a performance by musicians of the Clermont-based Lake Steel Orchestra, an organization where, in addition to delightful music, teenagers can learn to play steel drums for free.
Geneva Hamilton, president of The Caribbean American Association of Lake County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing awareness to the Caribbean culture, said the event was a way for the Lake Steel Orchestra to raise awareness of its existence.
“Our organization is about giving back to the community,” said Geneva. “We get a lot of support from people in this area which means we can offer free places to students who want to learn to play the steel drums.
According to Hamilton, the reggae festival was a lot of fun for the students.
“It gave the youth a chance to perform in public while entertaining the people who came out to enjoy traditional music from the islands,” she said. She added the hope it also inspired more teenagers and young adults to come and join our steel band.
Lorelei Jeanbaptiste, from Clermont, attended the event with her twins, Eli and Annah. Originally from France, her husband hails from Haiti, so the family is well versed in reggae music.
“This is a wonderful event and my children have had a great time dancing,” she said. “I love the mixture of cultures that are here, and everyone is so friendly. It’s a wonderful idea to have a festival. I will come every year!”
Among those clad in traditional garb were John Boddie and his friend, Judith Stewart, from Orlando. Both were dressed in traditional Caribbean and African costumes, with Stewart in a traditional West African Senegal outfit.
“I came because I love music,” said Boddie. “This is a good event. It’s fantastic to see people dancing and enjoying themselves on such a nice, sunny day.”
“It’s fun to be able to dress up in clothing from my ancestors, said Stewart. “I don’t get to wear it often, so this is the perfect place to go back to my roots and have a good time.”
Organizers were pleased the event was such a success that they are planning to make it an annual event.
“We were very happy with the festival,” said Sabrina Lewis, executive assistant to Bridgette Bennett, who owns Bennett Law Firm. “Reggae is close to Bridgette’s heart and we estimate at least 400 people attended, which was wonderful for a first festival.”
ABOUT THE LAKE STEEL ORCHESTRA
The group meets the third Saturday each month via Zoom, as well as in person.
352-978-0813
Email: