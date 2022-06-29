Are you sick and tired of listening to your teenager complain that he or she is bored? That there is nothing to do in Clermont? Or have they gone into their bedroom and not come out since school let out?
Why not consider looking into volunteering at Clermont’s Historic Village? The Village is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m., and there are any number of jobs they can do from helping maintain the interior of the buildings to conducting tours.
The Village consists of seven buildings that are open to the public. The oldest structure in the Village is a beautiful, white, two-story house that is almost 140 years old and visitors get to walk on the original floorboards.
The newest of the non-replica buildings is an authentic World War II Quonset hut that is almost 80 years old and contains a collection of memorabilia from the war.
Along with the other buildings these give visitors the opportunity to see what life was like in Clermont — from the pioneers who settled here to the brave men and women who fought in WW2 — and offer volunteers a wide variety of options to match their interests.
If you would like to learn more about volunteering at the Historic Village for your teenager or for yourself, contact the Village Manager, Roxanne Brown, at 352-242-7734.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a cooperative effort between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society to provide local citizens and visitors from all over the state, county and the world a taste of what life was like for the early pioneers in Central Florida.
WANT TO GO?
Clermont Historic Village
490 West Avenue
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting (open to the public) is at 6 p.m., and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.