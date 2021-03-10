The Passionflower chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society has a regular monthly gardening day at Lake Louisa State Park, when volunteers bring their garden tools and help maintain the wildflowers, shrubs and other native plants established in the landscape around the ranger station.
This month, volunteers are invited to join the group on March 27, 9–11 a.m. for some weeding, trimming and socially distant camaraderie. When you arrive, be sure to let the ranger at the station know you’re with the volunteer group, and you will not be charged park admission.
The state park is located at 7305 US Highway 27 in Clermont. For more information, visit https://passionflower.fnpschapters.org.