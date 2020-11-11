Cornerstone Hospice seeks volunteers in South Lake County to help support patients, families and staff in the Mike Conley Hospice House. Volunteers will be asked to prepare meals for patients, as well as greet and screen visitors to the Clermont inpatient care center.
Cornerstone Hospice has implemented protocols to help ensure the safety and health of staff and volunteers. All Mike Conley Hospice House volunteers must wear a mask and goggles and will be provided personal protection equipment (PPE).
All prospective volunteers are required to attend a virtual training, where they will learn about Cornerstone Hospice, being a volunteer and details on the agency’s COVID-19 protocols.
For volunteer information, contact Sandy Acht at 352-217-5793 or email sacht@cshospice.org.
Cornerstone Hospice is a community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida. For 35 years, Cornerstone has provided hospice care in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. For more information, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.