The AARP Foundation, which operates Tax-Aide programs in Eustis, Leesburg, Clermont and hopefully in 2023, Tavares, needs volunteers in order to keep the program operating.
The Tax-Aide program is the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtually, with several roles available.
In addition to tax preparers, whom the program will train, Tax-Aide needs people who can provide administrative, technical and communications assistance, interpreters, and program leaders.
Volunteers come from a variety of industries and range from retirees to university students. All levels and types of experience are welcome.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide to taxpayers. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford.
Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program has volunteers in every state who typically number more than 30,000.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
To learn about our volunteer opportunities, call 352-717-4125, or visit: http://www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.