A local network of volunteer grocery shoppers has been formed as a way of giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is simple: If you are in a high-risk category for contracting COVID-19, a volunteer will pick up groceries or prescriptions for you, so you can limit your exposure to others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that those age 65 and older and people of any age who have a serious underlying health condition may be at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. These include people with chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, and people who are immunocompromised, including those undergoing cancer treatments. Another high-risk category is anyone who lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
It is recommended that people in those categories limit or avoid contact with people, and we’ve all seen how busy the grocery stores are these days. Not everyone is tech-savvy enough to use shopping apps such as Instacart or Shipt, and many people have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced, so saving a few dollars on a delivery fee can make a difference.
Madison Guido, a University of Florida student who is currently staying at her parents’ home near Disney, and Kristen Weinbaum, an audiologist and business owner in Clermont, are heading up the initiative to help these people get their necessities. Guido and Weinbaum connected on a Facebook page in mid-March. After learning that they lived close to one another and both had a desire to help the community, the idea for the volunteer network emerged.
Weinbaum hopes that this idea not only helps the individuals it is specifically intended to help, but also reminds people to be on the lookout for what they can be doing to help their neighbors, within the confines of the current public health guidelines, of course.
“It’s a beautiful thing that two strangers have come together to facilitate getting help to countless other strangers” she said.” I’m glad that if my business has to be on hold, at least I have time to keep my eyes open for opportunities like this.”
If you are in need of a grocery delivery, call (570) 301-8458 to arrange to have a volunteer deliver groceries to your door at no additional cost. If you’re interested in volunteering, call (407) 765-6440.