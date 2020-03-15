The Town of Oakland is seeking volunteers to assist in various fun and fulfilling roles at The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland, set to open this spring.
The nearly 3,000-square-foot building, ideally situated at Town Center along the West Orange Trail, seeks to attract visitors by offering a dynamic, educational experience dedicated to regional history, art, music and wellness.
Volunteers are the core of Oakland’s community and can help the Center promote its mission.
Opportunities to work as docents are available for both adults and students seeking community service hours aged 16-18. Duties include greeting visitors, answering questions, folding brochures and collating mailings, data entry, and special projects and events.
Initial operating hours, divided into morning and afternoon shifts, will be Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer applications are available at Town Hall, located at 230 N. Tubb St. All applicants must consent to a criminal background check pursuant to Florida Statutes 435.04(2).
To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/ArtsAndHeritageCenter or contact Special Initiatives Coordinator Pamela Stewart at (407) 656-1117, x2112 or arts&heritage@oaklandfl.gov.
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center is committed to preserving Oakland’s past, present and future. The Center supports the mission of Healthy West Orange, a grassroots movement to inspire west Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation.
Working with its partners, the Center will provide important tools and social connections to help residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life. This project is funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program.