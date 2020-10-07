Lake County Supervisor of Elections began sending requested vote-by-mail ballots on Sept. 24, and will continue mailing out the general election ballots until Oct. 26. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
“In our initial mailing, we sent 66,721 ballots to voters with a current request on file,” said Lake County Supervisor Alan Hays. “We will be mailing them daily as new requests are received.”
Voters who are unsure if they have a request in the system can check online at www.lakevotes.com/Voting/Voter-Information. If a current request is not noted, one can be made at the site. Voters should also confirm that their address on file is correct.
Voters are urged to mark and return ballots to the Elections office as soon as they receive them. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Postage is paid to return via mail. The ballots also may be dropped off at any early voting site during the early voting period, Oct. 19–31, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ballots may also be deposited in a curbside secure drop box located in the Elections office parking lot at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd in Tavares until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The voter’s signature is required on the outside of the ballot return envelope, and it will be compared to the signature on file with the Supervisor of Elections office. Voters can learn more about updating their signature by contacting the office at 352-343-9734. Voters are encouraged to provide email address and cell numbers in case a missing or mismatched signature occurs.
Voters who receive a mail ballot and decide to vote in person should bring their ballot to their polling location, so it can be cancelled. They will then be issued a new ballot to vote at the polls.
Lake County Supervisor of Elections assures residents that voting by mail (formerly known as absentee voting) is a well-established process in Florida. Many safeguards are in place to ensure your ballot is secure.
To learn more, check out the Vote-by-Mail Infographic posted at www.LakeVotes.com. Additional voter education resources are available, including a video with Supervisor Hays outlining how to request a vote-by-mail ballot and how the ballots are processed once received.
Voters can access the video at www.lakevotes.com/Educational-Resources.