Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is alerting Lake County voters to unofficial mailings from parties not affiliated with the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office. In the coming days, two organizations will have mailed information to voters that is confusing as well as frustrating.
Despite the efforts of Hays and other Supervisors of Elections across the state asking these organizations — *The Voter Participation Center, and the Center for Voter Information — to cease these actions, these two organizations have stated they will be conducting a mailing to more than 7,000 voters, or potential voters, in Lake County.
The Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information are nongovernmental, third party organizations. They are not affiliated with the Elections Office.
The Elections office has neither printed nor distributed these mail pieces, nor supplied the data used in them. These mailings often contain outdated or inaccurate information about a voter’s registration status.
“Incorrect data in past mailings have consequently reduced voter confidence and aroused suspicion from voters who believe their information may have been compromised,” said Hays. “Groups such as these continue to prey upon this environment of public uncertainty, generating more confusion and misinformation.”
The Lake County Supervisors of Elections office recommends discarding these mailings or contacting the organizations directly to be removed from future mailings.
TO LEARN MORE
Voters can check their official voter registration status by visiting the Lake County SOE website at: www.LakeVotes.gov and selecting Voter Information.
Individuals wishing to register to vote, or current voters who need to update their voter record or signature are encouraged to visit Florida’s online voter registration system:
Voters who have questions are welcome to contact the SOE at: VoterOutreach@LakeVotes.gov, or call 352-343-9734,from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
*TO BE REMOVED
In addition to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections recommending discarding these mailing, it suggests contacting these two organizations and direct them to remove your name and address from their future mailings:
Voting Participation Center
unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org
877-255-6750
Website: voterparticipation.org
Center for Voter Participation
unsubscribe@centerfor voterinformation.org
866-290-1599
Website: centerforvoterinformation.org
Tina Dawson is the Manager, Outreach and Elections Support for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office.