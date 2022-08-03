The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is doing its part to help voters prepare for the Aug. 23 primary elections.
At its nonpartisan voter resource VOTE411.org, you can narrow down information to your district to see all races. Then, check out candidate information, including their responses to questions regarding their qualifications and concerns.
“The purpose of the League of Women Voters is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in their government through education and advocacy. The League is nonpartisan in that it does not support or oppose any political party or candidate; it is political in that it takes positions on selected public issues after member study and agreement. Our membership includes both men and women,” the regional League says on its website, https://www.lwvtrifl.org.
The voter guide is available via https://www.lwvtrifl.org/online-voter-guide.html.