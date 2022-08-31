Though we may want all the answers right now, God won’t give them. He wants us to develop our faith. We grow stronger when we step out and act upon the Bible’s teaching. Saying we believe is enough if we don’t back our words with action.
“Do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Luke 6:31 NIV)
In the photo, a Florida sandhill crane strides forward. These three foot tall birds dare to stroll across roads, expecting drivers to wait. The birds dance for their lifelong mates and share nest building and rearing of you.
Other information unique to habitat in Lake County can be found in Tracy L. Smoak’s new devotional book, “Living Water to Refresh Your Soul.” For more information: www.tracysmoak.com