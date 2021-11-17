Walter Kurt Krieg, 87 formerly of Hampton Bays, New York current resident of Clermont, Florida passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021.
Walter loved his family and walking his dogs. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Graduated from Florida State University with a BS in Food Science. He was a Master Baker owning bakeries in both Minneola, Florida and Hampton Bays, New York.
He will be sorely missed by many. Predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Krieg. Survived by daughters, Susan, Betty and Laura Krieg. Sons, Walter lll (Sonia) and David (Lisa). Grandchildren, Jesse and Athena Graham. David, Analia and Walter IV Krieg along with many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Southampton Town Animal Shelter (SASF) with appreciation.