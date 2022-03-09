Donations of food are always welcome, as are monetary donations. But as for the former, donations peak between October and the end of December, due to the holiday season. That’s when people are most generous. However, with today’s situation, people who normally donate the other months of the year have significantly cut back.
Below are the following:
CENTRAL FLORIDA HOPE CENTER
12629 U.S. 27 • 407-826-1160
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
FAITH NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER
14727 Timber Village Road • 3352-429-1200
Tues-Wed., Fri.: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 1-4 p.m.
WELL OF HOPE
16605 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Suite 10
352-241-4377
Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
131 Chestnut St. • 352-394-2753
Monday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROVELAND
137 E. Cherry St. • 352-429-2651
Tuesday: 5:30-7 p.m.
For emergencies, please call ahead for food assistance