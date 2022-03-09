Donations of food are always welcome, as are monetary donations. But as for the former, donations peak between October and the end of December, due to the holiday season. That’s when people are most generous. However, with today’s situation, people who normally donate the other months of the year have significantly cut back. 

 

Below are the following:

CENTRAL FLORIDA HOPE CENTER

12629 U.S. 27 • 407-826-1160

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

FAITH NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER

14727 Timber Village Road • 3352-429-1200

Tues-Wed., Fri.: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 1-4 p.m.

 

WELL OF HOPE

16605 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Suite 10

352-241-4377

Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

SOUTH LAKE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

131 Chestnut St. • 352-394-2753

Monday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROVELAND

137 E. Cherry St. • 352-429-2651

Tuesday: 5:30-7 p.m.

For emergencies, please call ahead for food assistance

Recommended for you