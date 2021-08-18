As I look back 10 years ago when I started this non-profit organization, I had one thing in mind: making a simple and easy way for anyone in the community who wanted to volunteer be able to. Having the ability to do so without having to jump through hoops, I just wanted to make it simple and easy for anyone who wanted to give of their time. I wanted to find those nonprofits in the community that needed assistance and be able to connect them with volunteers.
My vision was to have a one stop shop, where volunteers could go and look and see what’s available in their community and to be able to volunteer as little or as much as they wanted to. I wanted to make the transition easy for any person who wanted to go out in the community and make a difference. As a result, the Give A Day Foundation became a 501 (C ) (3). Forward 10 years later, this is still a work in process. But there were some things I did not consider at that time.
So, what is a nonprofit anyway? In short, a nonprofit organization’s general purpose is to improve the quality of life for others at a community, local, state, national, or even global level. These organizations are not dedicated to private or financial gain, but to the advancement of public interest.
The first thing to consider is that your nonprofit is a business. Along with the vision and mission you have adopted, you also need to adopt a business model. The expense of running a nonprofit is the same as any other business.
There are operation costs which must be considered. Operating costs include overhead expenses such as administrative staff, rent, utilities, phones, office equipment and supplies, internet expense, insurance and cleaning supplies, automotive and fuel expense, state and federal taxes… and the list goes on.
Many courageous heartfelt people start out thinking that grants will fulfill their financial burden, but that is not always the case. As a result, many fail simply because of not being able to cover operating expenses.
Last year during the pandemic I witnessed many of my nonprofit colleagues struggling. The struggle was real because I was fighting that same battle. I wanted to find out how others were able to stand the test of time, so I started a collaborative think tank, so to speak. The meeting is called South Lake Non Profit Think Tank. This is a place where we come together and collaborate, share information and help each other.
Tune in next month for more of things to consider.
Otis Taylor is the founder and CEO of Give a Day Foundation, 3686 Caladesi Road, Clermont; 407-864-3303.